Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Up 127.1% in December

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, an increase of 127.1% from the November 30th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENLAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Enel stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

