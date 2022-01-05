Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.08

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.08 and traded as low as C$5.27. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$5.33, with a volume of 238,989 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EDR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$908.56 million and a P/E ratio of 19.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$43.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

