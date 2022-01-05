Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Trading Up 7.8%

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) was up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.95 and last traded at $46.86. Approximately 9,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 721,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.47.

Several research analysts have commented on EBS shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,751,000 after acquiring an additional 71,731 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 55.4% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 210,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

