Emercoin Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $16,567.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000167 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,645,487 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.