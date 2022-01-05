ELYSIA Reaches One Day Volume of $863,038.00 (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, ELYSIA has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $32.54 million and approximately $863,038.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ELYSIA Profile

EL is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,133,910 coins. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

