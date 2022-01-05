Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,527,700 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the November 30th total of 972,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.9 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFLVF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 33,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,619. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. Electrovaya has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

Electrovaya, Inc develops and manufactures proprietary Lithium Ion. The firm engages in designing, developing and manufacturing batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. Its main businesses include lithium-ion batteries to power MHEVs including forklifts and Automated Guided Vehicles, as well as accessories such as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and specialty applications which require complex power solutions, including competencies in building systems for third parties.

