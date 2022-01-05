Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Laura Miele Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $415,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $383,594.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $440,789.00.

NASDAQ EA opened at $135.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.20.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

