Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of EKSO opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 41.27% and a negative net margin of 115.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EKSO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 1,492.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

