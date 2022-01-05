eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Stock Price Up 11.4%

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS)’s share price rose 11.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.65 ($0.20). Approximately 2,423,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 280% from the average daily volume of 637,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.15 ($0.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.56 million and a PE ratio of -7.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.71.

Get eEnergy Group alerts:

In other news, insider Harvey I. Sinclair acquired 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £10,010 ($13,488.75).

eEnergy Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides Light-as-a-Service (LaaS) to education and commercial customers in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It offers LED lighting solutions to schools, businesses, and other commercial clients; and strategy, carbon marketplace, virtual energy management, measurement and monitoring, onsite generation and power purchase agreement, and EV charging solutions.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for eEnergy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eEnergy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.