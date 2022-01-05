Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after acquiring an additional 186,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after acquiring an additional 113,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,055,830,000 after acquiring an additional 312,507 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $127.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.98. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $758,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,881 shares of company stock valued at $17,265,658. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

