Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 22,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 184,368 shares.The stock last traded at $16.00 and had previously closed at $15.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,184 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $476,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 5,749 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $104,516.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,633 shares of company stock worth $1,156,667.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,279,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 24.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.5% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

