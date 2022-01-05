Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 22,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 184,368 shares.The stock last traded at $16.00 and had previously closed at $15.28.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39.
In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,184 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $476,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 5,749 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $104,516.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,633 shares of company stock worth $1,156,667.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,279,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 24.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.5% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.
