Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Trading 3.5% Higher

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.02 and last traded at $47.69. 16,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 269,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.08.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.