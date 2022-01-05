Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

ETY stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

In related news, Portfolio Manager George R. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $73,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

