Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years.

NYSE ETB opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,231,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,702 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund were worth $20,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

