Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years.
NYSE ETB opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
