Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.163 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 18.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE EVT opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $29.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,002 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,622,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

