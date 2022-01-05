Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE EVG opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $14.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

