Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE EFT opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.90. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $15.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 21.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter worth $175,000.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

