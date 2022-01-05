Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eaton is benefiting from its cost-saving initiatives and widespread operations. Its consistent R&D investments help it to develop new products that are enabling it to provide easy power management solutions to customers. Spin-off of non-core businesses and strategic acquisitions will boost operations. Strategy to manufacture in the zone of sale has helped it to cut down costs. Strong cash flow generation is supporting Eaton’s shareholder-friendly moves. Eaton has enough liquidity to meet its debt obligations. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, Eaton’s world-wide operations expose it to unpredictable currency translation, cyber-attacks and security breaches, all of which might impact operations. Shortage of raw materials and supplier insolvencies might impact production and operation.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $171.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.26 and its 200 day moving average is $161.94. Eaton has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

