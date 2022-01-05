Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.55

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $617.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,288,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 340,910 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,121,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after acquiring an additional 85,666 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 827,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after buying an additional 146,100 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after buying an additional 72,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

