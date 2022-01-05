Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Dynatrace reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on DT. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 250,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,147,228 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Dynatrace by 1,915.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,443 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 38.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,707 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 104.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 421.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,827,000 after purchasing an additional 952,350 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 112.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 851,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $56.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average is $66.21.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

