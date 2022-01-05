Dynamite Market Cap Reaches $45,329.12 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamite has a total market cap of $45,329.12 and $90,325.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.99 or 0.00393551 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009863 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000134 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000927 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $580.97 or 0.01256361 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About Dynamite

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 731,501 coins and its circulating supply is 395,894 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

