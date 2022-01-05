DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Down 82.9% in December

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the November 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KTF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 37,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,822. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 212,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

