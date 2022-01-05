Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BROS. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

NYSE BROS traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $50.92. 955,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,783. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,798,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,884,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

