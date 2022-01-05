Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,199 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EDIT. Oppenheimer raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $99.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average is $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.93.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

