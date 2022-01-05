Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTCT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NTCT stock opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

