Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

CMS stock opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.25.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.81%.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

