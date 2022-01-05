Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Short Interest Up 53.1% in December

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the November 30th total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUNE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition by 90.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 198,871 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $978,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition by 273.0% during the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 236,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 173,234 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition by 253.2% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 331,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 237,507 shares during the period. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUNE remained flat at $$9.91 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,387. Dune Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

