DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Tops $1.20 on Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00034086 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00019649 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005089 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001676 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

