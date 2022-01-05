Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of Nordstrom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

JWN stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

