Duality Advisers LP Invests $3.08 Million in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,162 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,203,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $228,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 5.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 65.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $184.29 on Wednesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.16 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.36 and a 200-day moving average of $240.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.64.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $2,428,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $27,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,814,681. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

