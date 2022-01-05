Duality Advisers LP Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1,021.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,123,000 after buying an additional 151,057 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $752,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,163,000 after buying an additional 91,648 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,140,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,623,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWK opened at $192.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.62. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.73 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.08.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

