Duality Advisers LP Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,427 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

ALGT opened at $193.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.93 and its 200 day moving average is $189.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.75.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.