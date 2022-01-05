Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 139,211 Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 139,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRX. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the second quarter valued at about $72,811,000. Icahn Carl C raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 31,142,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,446 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,599,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,798,000 after buying an additional 896,763 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XRX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

In related news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $60,370.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.