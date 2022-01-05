Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Shares Down 0.1%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.35 and last traded at $30.46. 4,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 3,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$32.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0791 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DRUNF)

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

