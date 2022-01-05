Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dover by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135,727 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Dover by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,387,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dover by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.92.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $181.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.78. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $183.72. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.