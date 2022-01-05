DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DV. Barclays dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities upgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $417,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $62,651,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $54,766,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.81. 23,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,291. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

