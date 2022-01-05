DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.45.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DV. Barclays dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities upgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.
In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $417,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
DoubleVerify stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.81. 23,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,291. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
