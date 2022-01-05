DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years.

Shares of DSL opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,238,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,509 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund were worth $58,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

