Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

DENR remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173. Discovery Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

Discovery Energy Company Profile

Discovery Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. It focuses on South Australian Cooper Basin oil projects. The company was founded on May 24, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

