Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
DENR remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173. Discovery Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.
Discovery Energy Company Profile
