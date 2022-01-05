Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock Holdings Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,269 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Diodes worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,545,000 after acquiring an additional 110,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,237,000 after purchasing an additional 59,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 27.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,265,000 after purchasing an additional 166,876 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director C H. Chen sold 4,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $441,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $336,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,475,764 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $111.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.79. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $471.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.60 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

