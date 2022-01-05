Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diginex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.14). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diginex will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diginex.

Get Diginex alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQOS shares. HC Wainwright lowered Diginex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Fundamental Research set a $18.41 target price on Diginex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

EQOS opened at $2.12 on Friday. Diginex has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Diginex by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 162,835 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Diginex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $804,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Diginex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Diginex by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 47,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diginex by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 30,342 shares during the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diginex (EQOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diginex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diginex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.