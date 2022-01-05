Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,000 shares, a growth of 107.6% from the November 30th total of 454,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFFN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 285,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 132,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 486,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

