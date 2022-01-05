Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth about $2,642,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 4.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Diageo by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $222.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $223.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

