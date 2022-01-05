Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,778 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 92,161 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $14,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.03.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy stock opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $47.97.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.