Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of DTCWY stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

