Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €24.60 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($27.95) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($24.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.57) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.17 ($26.33).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €16.53 ($18.78) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €16.33 and a 200-day moving average of €17.23. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($20.60).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.