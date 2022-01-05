Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €66.11 ($75.13).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €57.00 ($64.77) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($46.95). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.54.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

