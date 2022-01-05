Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the November 30th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DPSGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,870. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.72.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
Read More: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.