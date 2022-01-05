Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the November 30th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DPSGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,870. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.72.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 6.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

