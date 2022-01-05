Deutsche Bank AG Sells 75,843 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,025,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,843 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $51,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.07.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

