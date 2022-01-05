Deutsche Bank AG Sells 198,556 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,679,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,556 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $56,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 438,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 39,797 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18,976.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 202,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

PEAK opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

