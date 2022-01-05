Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 56.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 243,216 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $50,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 10.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,697,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 352.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 452,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,196,000 after purchasing an additional 352,398 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU opened at $293.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.07. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $190.64 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.77%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total transaction of $1,415,864.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total transaction of $573,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

